Machete-wielding bicyclist attacks 3 men working outside, North Carolina police say

Three men were working outside when they were assaulted by a machete-wielding bicyclist, North Carolina police say.

Gastonia police officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to a department news release. When officers got to the scene, they found three injured men suffering various wounds.

The men told officers they were working outside when a person they did not know approached them on a bicycle, officers said. The bicyclist then took out a machete and assaulted the men before fleeing on the bike, according to police.

Police say the three men were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Using the men’s description of their attacker, officers say they located the suspect, who had a machete. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

Gastonia is about 20 miles west of Charlotte.

