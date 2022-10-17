Machete-wielding Cape Coral man arrested, accused of break-in

Cape Coral Police say neighbors reported a Cape Coral man with a bat and a machete smashed car and house windows while threatening to kill the residents on Saturday.

About 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a call at 2100 block of SW 12th Lane in reference to a burglary in progress.

Matthew David Ditter, 38, was attempting to break into the residence with a machete. The victim said he was smashing out the front windows of the residence and vehicle windows in their driveway.

Officers found Ditter shouting from a garage’s window for them to shoot him. He continued to break windows and objects inside the garage with his hands. He opened the garage and refused commands to comply with officers.

The department’s K9 apprehended Ditter, who was covered in bleach and gasoline. Emergency workers decontaminated him and medically cleared him.

Police reports said Ditter had a dispute at his residence and became irate. He acquired a machete and baseball bat and began damaging multiple items before proceeding to the victim’s residence. He then began attempting to enter the residence, shouting that he would kill all occupants.

Ditter was charged with burglary of a structure while armed, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six charges of criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He is held without bond on three charges.

He is due in court Nov. 14.

