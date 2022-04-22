Machete-wielding felon arrested after swinging knife at neighbors in Piedmont Park

A machete-wielding felon is facing numerous charges after police say he attempted to stab multiple people at Piedmont Park.

Jimmy Denson, 43, of Forsyth, was arrested Wednesday night and booked on several felony charges, including aggravated assault and possession of knife during commission of a felony.

Police also arrested Elijah Payton, 51, on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and a parole violation.

It was around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when Atlanta police began receiving reports of a man attacking parkgoers with a machete.

When officers approached Denson, he refused to drop his machete, forcing police to use their Taser on him, investigators said.

No one was injured, but witnesses told police that they became frightened after they witnessed Denson “slashing” at people with the machete.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden looked into Denson’s criminal history and learned that he has been arrested 12 times in Fulton County.

His arrests range from aggravated assault to forgery.

State records also revealed that he was released from state prison on April 13, 2021.

Nearly two weeks later, he was arrested on a forgery charge after police say he attempted to deposit a fraudulent check.

Channel 2 also obtained a pretrial report and learned that he is serving probation for a robbery in 2015 and 2017.

He also appeared in front of a judge last month after he was charged with forgery.

It’s unclear if Denson or Payton have retained counsel.

