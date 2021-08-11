Machete-wielding Hawaii man dies after being shot by police, report says

A machete-wielding man in his 60s has died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting in Honolulu, reports say.

Police sources told Hawaii News Now that officers opened fire at the man around 2:40 a.m. in the city’s Kalihi neighborhood.

The man – who has not been identified – was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with apparent gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries, the station adds.

Another man who suffered injuries from an assault was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to Hawaii News Now.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation.

Police reportedly are remaining on the scene to investigate.