Machete-wielding man is accused of causing seriously injury in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — A man's hand was nearly severed on Sunday night after authorities allege he was attacked with a machete.

Police arrested Abel Hernandez, 40, after the 8:30 p.m. incident, police Lt. Robert Jusseaume said Monday.

Police responded to 152 Broad St. on Sunday after a report of a man suffering a serious injury.

"The victim's left arm had a deep laceration at the wrist, and it was nearly severed off," said Jusseaume. "He was sitting in a pool of his own blood when officers arrived."

The victim, a 36-year-old man, said he was attacked by a stranger and provided police a description. Police began an investigation and spoke to neighbors who identified Hernandez, who lives at 152 Broad St., as the attacker, the lieutenant said.

Police began to search for Hernandez and found him walking along Hildreth Street at 10:40 p.m. and arrested him. Police have not found the machete.

Investigators have not determined what led to the incident.

"That's still under investigation," said Jusseaume. "He (the alleged victim) said he did not know him."

The victim's condition is not known.

Police charged Hernandez with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, mayhem and possession of cocaine. Hernandez also had three unspecified warrants for his arrest.

During Hernandez's arraignment Monday in Marlborough District Court, he was ordered held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to the public. That hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

Hernandez's lawyer, Cornelius Dailey Jr., could not be reached for comment.

