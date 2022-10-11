Machete-wielding man in closed Walmart charges officer and is killed, Indiana cops say

About 15 minutes after a Walmart had closed to customers, employees reported a “suspicious” man was still walking around the store, according to authorities in Indiana.

The man, later identified as a 30-year-old from Corydon, refused to leave the store, police said. He also had “severe lacerations to the side of his neck.”

The Clarksville Police Department was called to the Walmart at about 11:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Three officers who were already outside the store “on a separate and unrelated investigation” responded immediately.

State detectives believe the man brandished a “machete-style knife” when a Clarksville officer approached him, authorities said. He then charged the cop.

The officer shot him, and police attempted “life-saving measures” while calling for an ambulance, according to the release. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The lacerations on the man’s neck were likely self-inflicted, authorities said.

Police said he grabbed a razor and the machete from Walmart before he was asked to leave the store.

Indiana State Police is investigating at the request of the Clarksville Police Department. No officers or Walmart workers were injured.

Clarksville is in south Indiana, about 30 miles east of Coyrdon in the Louisville Metropolitan area.

