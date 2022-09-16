Machete-wielding man robs Kahala convenience store, police say

Sep. 16—Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect after an armed robbery involving a machete in Kahala early Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at Aloha Island Mart at 4339 Waialae Ave. at about 12 :35 a.m.

Police said the suspect grabbed unspecified merchandise from the convenience store and threatened the cashier with a machete before fleeing on a black moped.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

The suspect was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and pants and sunglasses, police said.