Machete-wielding man robs Kahala convenience store, police say
Sep. 16—Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect after an armed robbery involving a machete in Kahala early Wednesday.
The robbery occurred at Aloha Island Mart at 4339 Waialae Ave. at about 12 :35 a.m.
Police said the suspect grabbed unspecified merchandise from the convenience store and threatened the cashier with a machete before fleeing on a black moped.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
The suspect was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and pants and sunglasses, police said.