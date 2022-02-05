Machete-Wielding Man Tried To Rob Wendy’s: Police: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Friday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Man Attempts To Rob Wendy's With A ‘Machete’: Police
A man reportedly entered the restaurant, brandished "what was described as a machete," and demanded money, police said.>>>Read More.
Security Guard Shot In Face At YMCA: Police
The security guard was found bleeding from his face, and a man is accused of shooting him with a pepper spray gun, police said.>>>Read More.
Woman Falls Through Ice At Pond
A woman and her dogs found themselves in a precarious situation Friday.>>>Read More.
CT COVID-19 Hospitalizations & Infections Continue Downward Trend
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Connecticut has dropped to 785, down 84 beds overnight, according to health officials.>>>Read More.
Liquor Store Sues To Stop High Competitor
Owner attempts to squelch new booze-dispensing competition.>>>Read More.
Settlement Cuts Dumper A 90% Break
Paradise owner must abide by terms of settlement to see additional fines disappear.>>>Read More.
Company To Bring 180 Jobs To Connecticut
The company will be relocating positions to the city.>>>Read More.
Resident Loses Over $26,000 In Bitcoin Scam: Police
Police said the resident was told he would need to set up an encrypted bank account and purchase Bitcoin.>>>Read More.
Middle School Closed Until 'It's Deemed Safe': GPS
Superintendent of Greenwich Public Schools Dr. Toni Jones announced the closure Friday, citing structural safety concerns.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.
This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch