Machete-wielding robber may be linked to 9 cases on Rundberg Lane in North Austin, police say

Authorities think nine robberies along Rundberg Lane in North Austin over the past month could be linked to one machete-wielding man who investigators are hoping can be identified with the help of witnesses.

The man — who is described as possibly being in his mid-30s, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet 10 inches tall and muscular — had a machete, firearm and bat throughout the string of robberies between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4, according to Austin police. He wore dark clothes and a face covering in all of the crimes, and sometimes wore gloves, investigators said.

All nine robberies took place along or adjacent to West Rundberg Lane, stretching from the east side of Monarch Highway all the way to Northgate Boulevard to the west, according to authorities.

"As a reminder, residents in this area should be especially aware of their surroundings as some victims have been seriously injured and hospitalized," the statement said. "Most of the victims have been Hispanic or non-English speaking. The suspect has been seen testing door knobs at various complexes in the area, along with car doors."

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Austin police robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Safety tips for nearby residents

Authorities say there are several steps residents on or near West Rundberg Lane should take to avoid being robbed.

Those steps include:

Locking all doors, including patio doors, front doors, car doors and gates

Reporting any suspicious people to 911. If residents see someone carrying a machete, relay that to dispatch and reference the recent string of robberies so officers can respond quickly

Staying off of cell phones while walking through parking lots and being aware and observant of surroundings

Trying to have someone with you while walking to and from your vehicle in parking lots

Reminding your apartment management to ensure the surveillance cameras are working

Opening up a bank account. Do not carry large amounts of cash on you

If you have a surveillance camera/doorbell that may have suspicious activity from this area regarding the described suspect, please reach out to the Austin police robbery tip line.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Machete-wielding robber linked to 9 cases in North Austin, police say