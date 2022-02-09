Machete-wielding robbery suspect granted probation

Feb. 9—A Webb City man accused of trying to rob a Joplin gas station armed with a machete has pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge and been placed on probation.

Joshua V. Ortiz, 20, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement calling for a suspended imposition of sentence.

Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and placed Ortiz on supervised probation for five years with requirements that he pay $200 in restitution and complete 250 hours of community service.

Ortiz was arrested July 5 suspicion of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action after he purportedly entered the Gulf gas station at 5501 E. 32nd St. in Joplin, pointed a machete at the clerk on duty and demanded the contents of the station's cash drawer.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that he fled the store with $100 taken from the cash drawer.