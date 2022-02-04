A machete-wielding thief got no money from a Newington fast-food restaurant Friday, police say

A machete-wielding robber who tried to steal cash from a Newington Wendy’s early Friday ended up leaving with only a worker’s cellphone, police said. No one was injured.

The thief walked into the closed restaurant at 2384 Berlin Turnpike about 1:15 a.m. through an unlocked door. He then confronted employees while brandishing what they described as a machete, demanding money, police said.

One of the workers was able to convince the robber that the money was locked up and that they didn’t have access to it. The thief grabbed an employee’s cellphone and left, fleeing in a dark vehicle.

Anyone with information about the holdup is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

