Machete-wielding woman cuts pit bull, breaks man’s nose in Hartford, report says

A woman faces felony assault and cruelty to animals charges after she used a machete to break up a Hartford dogfight, according to a police report.

The wounded dog, a pit bull, suffered deep cuts on several parts of its body and had to have its tail amputated after the attack, the report said. A man who was trying to separate the dogs had a broken nose and needed stitches.

Quadasia McNeil, 33, of Bellevue Street in the city, was charged with second-degree assault, cruelty to animals, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace. She is next due in Superior Court in Hartford May 4, court records show.

According to the report, the attack happened about 1:10 p.m. on March 17. A man told police he was riding his bike north on Bellevue Street, trying to get away from a small white dog that was following him. The man’s girlfriend, who lives on Bellevue, was outside with her gray pit bull. The white dog “suddenly began fighting with his girlfriend’s dog in front of 314 Bellevue Street,” he told police.

As the man was trying to separate the dogs, a woman later identified as McNeil arrived “and began striking his girlfriend’s dog with the machete,” the report said. The white dog belonged to her wife.

The pit bull’s injuries were so severe, the veterinarian bill cost $4,000, police said in the report.

Both the man and a witness said McNeil hit the man in the face with the machete, but police later determined his injuries were more consistent with him having been struck with the body of the machete, as opposed to the blade, or hit with McNeil’s fist while she was holding the machete, the report said.

McNeil admitted she struck the pit bull with the machete and that she punched the man, according to the report. But she also told police the man was swinging a small knife toward her.

Police didn’t find any knives at the scene or on the man, police said in the report.

