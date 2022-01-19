Machine Gun Kelly designed Megan Fox’s engagement ring with thorns so it hurts ‘if she tries to take it off’

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he designed Megan Fox’s engagement ring to incorporate “thorns”.

On 11 January, the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, proposed to Fox under the banyan tree where they first started their relationship two years ago.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Hotel Diablo rapper said that he had a very specific vision in mind while designing his fiancé’s ring.

Kelly worked with British jewellery designer Stephen Webster to create the engagement ring, which is made from two magnetic bands that interlock.

The rings feature two pear-cut stones, a diamond and an emerald, that form the shape of a heart when worn together.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” the rapper explained. “When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.

“The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

In a close-up video of the rings on Fox’s finger posted to Kelly’s Instagram account last week, the rapper said the ring was designed with the couple’s unique relationship in mind.

He wrote: “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

In a separate Instagram post, Fox wrote that she and Kelly “drank each other’s blood” after they got engaged.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” the Transformers actor wrote on Instagram, adding: “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”