Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walk red carpet chained to each other's nails

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox proved their bond is literally unbreakable.

While attending the launch party for the rapper and singer’s new genderless nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, Saturday night, the couple walked the red carpet chained together by their pinky fingernails.

Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Machine Gun Kel)

They paired their unique accessory with similar all-black ensembles.

Kelly, 31, wore a metallic suit, while Fox, 35, rocked a low-cut blazer dress.

Their silver chain and matching pink nails were fitting for the West Hollywood, Calif. event, which marked the debut of Kelly’s first brand.

The “papercuts” singer seemed to tease their linked outfits in a video about his nail polish that he uploaded to Instagram before the event.

Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Machine Gun Kel)

The opening shot in the clip shows Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, with chains hanging from his body as he tightly grips his back.

Fans of the couple seemed to enjoy the daring look.

“If we aren’t going to attach ourselves to each other by our pinky nails like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, then I don’t want it,” one Twitter user joked.

Fox and Kelly, who have been dating since last year, are known to publicly display their love for each other through one-of-a-kind gestures.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Kelly revealed that he injured his hand while trying to impress the “Night Teeth” actor.

“Travis (Barker) got me this — he got me a knife that had an engravement from the new album on it,” Kelly explained. “And I was like, ‘Oh, check this out. This is sick,’” he told Fox before attempting a dangerous trick.

“And I threw it up, and it came and stuck in my hand,” he recalled.

Kelly, who was wearing a shirt with Fox’s face on it from her 2009 film “Jennifer’s Body,” told Fallon he waited until she left the following morning before he received stitches.

The couple first met while filming the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

Speaking about their connection on the “Give Them Lala...With Randall” podcast last year, Fox said she “knew right away” that Kelly was her “twin flame.”

She explained, “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has, like, ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. Because I felt it right away.”