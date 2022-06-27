Machine Gun Kelly reveals he almost attempted suicide while on the phone with Megan Fox during a 'dark' time after his father's death

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards together. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Machine Gun Kelly recounted an incident in which he put a loaded shotgun in his mouth while speaking to his now-fiancée Megan Fox on the phone.

In his new Hulu documentary "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink," released Monday, the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, spoke about how his father's death in July 2020, which occurred on the anniversary of his album "Hotel Diablo," affected him. Following his father's death, Kelly said that he had an encounter with one of his father's neighbors who told him "all these things I didn't want to hear" and worsened his condition because he wasn't able to "get closure" following the conversation.

"I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark," he said. "Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie, I started getting this really wild paranoia, like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me."

Kelly said that at the time, he was sleeping with a shotgun next to his bed. Eventually, he said that he "just fucking snapped." He called Fox, telling her that she wasn't "here for me."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on here and... Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth," he said. He then said that Fox was "dead silent" as he attempted to cock the shotgun and the bullet got jammed.

The singer said that the incident was a wake-up call for him to "kick the drugs, for real this time" for both Fox and his daughter, Casie Baker, who he shares with his ex Emma Cannon.

"That was kind of where I started realizing like, something's not right," Kelly said in the documentary, pointing to his head.

Kelly has spoken about his mental health in the past, telling Dave Franco for Interview magazine in December 2020 that he was seeking therapy.

"Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art," he said in the interview, saying that therapy was helping him to separate the "two people" that were Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker.

In his new documentary, the singer said that Fox, who he got engaged to in January, became "like the sun" to him. Kelly wrote his song "Twin Flame" for Fox, the singer said while dedicating his performance to her at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

"I know I've known her in so many other lifetimes," he said in the documentary.

"Life in Pink" is currently available on Hulu.

