Machine Gun Kelly threw a punch at an angry Louder Than Life festivalgoer

Machine Gun Kelly performing at Louder Than Life Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Machine Gun Kelly threw a punch at a fan who shoved him during his performance.

Security had to separate the two to at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kelly also criticized reports that fans booed him at his festival performance.

Machine Gun Kelly was filmed throwing a punch at a fan who jumped the barrier during his Louder Than Life festival performance in Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend.

A video posted on social media showed two fans who had hopped over the barrier coming close to Kelly as he was singing in the photo pit. One of those fans pushed MGK before security could get to him.

Whilst security tried to separate the fan from Kelly, the 31-year-old rapper threw a punch towards him. Then Kelly went on to continue performing.

The "Lonely" singer also criticized media outlets such as Rolling Stone who wrote that Kelly was "booed relentlessly" during his performance.

Videos were posted online of fans in the crowd of the performance booing and chanting "you suck" while Kelly was on stage.

"I don't know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones," Kelly wrote in a tweet resharing another video that showed fans singing his lyrics during the performance.

Kelly has recently faced criticism from fans after he mocked the heavy metal band Slipknot during Chicago's Riot Fest earlier this month. While talking to fans who showed up to his set during the festival rather than Slipknot's, Chicago Sun-Times reported that Kelly said: "Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old, weird dudes with masks."

Earlier this month, Kelly also got into an altercation with MMA fighter Conor McGregor at MTV's Video Music Awards. McGregor was seen throwing a drink at Kelly during the event and security had to separate them. Kelly did not comment on the incident and a couple of days later McGregor said that there was no "problem" between the two of them.

