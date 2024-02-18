Machine gun, suspected marijuana found after traffic stop in Fairfield
(KRON) – Several weapons and drugs were found after a traffic stop on Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department said.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, a Fairfield officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Missouri Street. According to police, several weapons, ammunition, and drugs bagged for sale were located in the car.
The driver was identified as 20-year-old Fairfield resident Caejhan Landers.
Landers was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail for multiple charges:
Carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle
Carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances
Carrying a loaded handgun that is not registered
Possessing a machine gun
Selling/giving/transporting marijuana
Possessing marijuana for sale
Landers’ bail is set at $25,000.
