Machine gunners of the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast receive 15 years in prison for treason

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 10:59 AM

In Ukraine, three militants from Donetsk Oblast who fought for the Russian side were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: According to the special service, in early March, the three men received military training in a camp that Russian occupation authorities had set up in one of the boarding schools in Donetsk. The men were assigned as machine gunners to the 2nd Platoon of the 2nd company of the 3rd Battalion of the 115th Regiment. The militants received intensive training in Belgorod, Russia, and were subsequently captured during the liberation of the village of Vilhivka, in Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote: "The court found three more militants of the DPR terrorist organization guilty of high treason (part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code - ed.) and denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 436-2 - Ed.), and sentenced them to 15 years in prison."

Background: In early July, 8 residents of Donetsk oblast who fought on the side of the so-called "DPR" received 15 years in prison in Ukraine.

