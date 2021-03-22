A new machine is helping French chefs recycle old bread into a flour substitute, and it could reduce food waste

Anna Muckerman,Will Storey

  • A new machine called Le Crumbler is helping French chefs recycle old bread into a substitute for flour.

  • The machine was invented in 2015 by an urban planner who wanted to address food waste.

  • France forbids supermarkets from throwing out food, but 150,000 tons of bread are still tossed annually.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX hopes to launch and land a new prototype of its Starship mega-rocket this week. The last 3 exploded.

    Elon Musk wants SpaceX to build and fly fully reusable rockets and spaceships. But first, Starship prototypes have to stop exploding.

  • 'A loud month, for sure': U.S. awaits huge, 17-year cicada hatch

    A once-every-17 year hatch of periodic cicadas is set to occur across parts of the eastern United States - and it is expected to be big. It is hard to predict the exact day the hatching will start, but Dr. Jessica Ware, an associate curator of invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, expects it will be sometime around May 13. Periodic cicadas are a different species from the annual cicadas that can be heard on most summer nights after dusk.

  • Autopsy report: Bobby Brown's son died from drugs, alcohol

    Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl, an autopsy report released Monday said. Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 28 on Nov. 18. Brown Jr.'s girlfriend, who had last seen him alive that morning, found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor and called paramedics, who declared him dead, the report says.

  • 'Jeopardy!' draws ire for inviting Dr. Oz to guest host despite his history of false and misleading claims

    Dr. Mehmet Oz has a history of making false or misleading claims, leaving Jeopardy! fans incensed about his inclusion as a guest host.

  • Could an accident have caused COVID-19? Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory shouldn't be dismissed

    I have reported on safety lapses at elite U.S. labs. There is no reason to believe they aren’t happening at labs in other countries as well.

  • Disneyland reopens April 30: Here's what the park has been updating while visitors were away

    The spread of COVID-19 slowed but didn't stop progress on Disneyland and California Adventure Park. Here's what the parks have been working on.

  • Fox News host falsely tells Trump a Biden Cabinet official just resigned, only to correct the record after he called it a 'big victory'

    Harris Faulkner said she had to "double check" with her producers before breaking the erroneous news that DHS Secretary Mayorkas had resigned.

  • The pandemic may have made lower-end apartments more expensive

    Rent in high-income neighborhoods in many major American cities has gone down during the pandemic, but lower-income neighborhoods have seen hikes, Catherine Rampell writes in The Washington Post. In San Francisco, for example, rents are dropping across the board, though the fall has been most significant for what are considered high-end rentals. In other cities, like New York or Washington, D.C., lower-end rentals have held steady, while higher-end prices have dropped. In her analysis, Rampell zeroed in on Chicago, where rents are increasing in lower-income areas, despite a fall in their higher-income counterparts. Here are rents for Chicago neighborhoods. Rental buildings in ritzier areas -- where higher-income people had been living, & lately cleared out -- are indeed offering great deals. Buildings in lower-income (and often majority non-white) neighborhoods have hiked rents pic.twitter.com/yy6RgYOToL — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 22, 2021 There are likely a few reasons behind the discrepancy, Rampell writes. People who could afford higher rents before the pandemic have, more generally, been able to work from home and subsequently migrated to the suburbs, leaving their city apartments vacant, which "placed downward pressure on rents." But not everyone who moved left their cities. Some folks instead chose to "move down the housing ladder to save money," which added to a pre-existing logjam for affordable housing. A "surge in demand for lower-price-point homes ended up bidding those rents higher," Rampell writes. Rampell suggests the increases may also be an unintended consequence of the federal eviction moratorium, which may have led landlords to raise rents for some tenants in the hopes of offsetting the losses stemming from others falling behind on their payments. Lower-income tenants also just have less leverage than high-income tenants. "They don't have money to move elsewhere, and landlords know they have them over a barrel," said Sandy Rollins, executive director of the Texas Tenants' Union. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. OzHow earmarks can help fix Congress

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a torturous saga which began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment, and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gerard Butler says training 6 hours a day for ripped '300' look was 'ruining' his body

    Looking back on the breakout hit, the actor said while making the movie he thought it was going to "suck."

  • China denies incursion as 200 ships dock at Philippine reef

    Bad weather prompted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels to anchor at a reef claimed by the Philippines, Beijing said on Monday, sidestepping accusations from Manila of a move by China's vast South China Sea maritime militia to assert control in the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called on Sunday for China to “stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory.”

  • Op-Ed: The filibuster is unconstitutional. Here's how Vice President Harris can take it on

    Kamala Harris should rule that the filibuster, by requiring a 60-vote supermajority for enacting general legislation, violates the Constitution.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Europe must act as Lebanon collapses, France says

    Europe must take action as Lebanon collapses, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, adding that he would press EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday to discuss solutions to the economic and political crisis in Beirut. Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but after seven months has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap or form a new government to unlock international aid. President Michel Aoun is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri later on Monday to try and break the deadlock in forming a government.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • Some 'American Idol' fans are furious that Kellyanne Conway appeared on the show with her daughter Claudia

    The teenaged Claudia has publicly sparred with her mother, Kellyanne, and accused her of abuse. The two appeared chummy on "Idol."

  • Portia de Rossi was reportedly rushed to the hospital for emergency appendicitis surgery

    Ellen DeGeneres rushed the 48-year-old philanthropist to the hospital, per People. She is now currently recovering at home and "doing well."

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.

  • Biden administration says data on AstraZeneca vaccine 'encouraging,' but awaits FDA decision

    The Biden administration is optimistic about the results of a clinical trial showing the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca to be 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and 100 percent effective against severe disease requiring hospitalization.