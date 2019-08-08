This Machine Makes Rocket Launches Possible

From Car and Driver

Reaching space takes a lot of gas, and gas is heavy. The total liftoff weight of the now defunct space shuttle system was 4.5 million pounds. The shuttle’s boosters, external tank, and fuel made up most of that weight. Add in the mobile launch platform (MLP) and the entire assembly came to 12.6 million pounds.

So how do you get nearly 13 million pounds to the launchpad? Build a 6.3 million pound transporter the size of a baseball infield.

NASA’s two crawler-transporters, named simply CT-1 and CT-2, are historic machines for a number of reasons. They’ve carried everything from the first Saturn V rocket and capsule for the 1967 Apollo 4 mission to the space shuttle Atlantis for its last mission (STS-135) in 2011. And their biggest challenge lies ahead as the crawler-transporters are outfitted to carry the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a spacecraft that could one day help put humans on Mars.

Strange Beginnings

In the early '60s, NASA considered several methods for transporting spacecraft, including rail-line and canal-and-barge schemes. But NASA engineers were inspired by mining operations that used mammoth equipment like the Bucyrus-Erie “Big Hog” strip-mining shovel. Big Hog sat atop independent diesel-powered tracks, free of ties to rail or water pathways. Ultimately, Bucyrus rival Marion Shovel Company of Marion, Ohio, would build the crawlers in 1965 using the tracked design.



But 53 years ago, the crawler-transporter was built for to ferry the Apollo spacecraft between the Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) and launchpads 39A and 39B, 3.4 and 4.2 miles away, respectively.

The trip from the VAB to the launchpad takes about six hours, and through the years, the crawler-transporters have made the trip well over 300 times. NASA estimates that each crawler has racked up over 2200 miles on the gravel paths called “crawlerways.”

The crawlers are among the largest self-propelled land vehicles ever produced, and their mission begins when one leaves the crawler yard with a crew of 15 to 20 engineers and technicians. It heads for an MLP, lifts it up and carries it into the VAB, where it lowers the MLP onto high pedestals.



Once a spacecraft and boosters have been assembled on the MLP, the crawler slides beneath the MLP and secures the entire load to its deck. Then it sets off for the launch site by steadying the top-heavy load with a laser guidance system and giant jacking, equalization, and leveling (JEL) cylinders at each corner.

With the crawlerways lined with Alabama rock from an Alabama quarry, crawler-transports move as fast as 1 mph; a truck travels ahead and sprays the rocks with water to avoid excess dust. Although a lumbering mammoth, the crawler-transporter can move with extreme precision, traveling as little as one-eighth of an inch at a time, as reported by Road & Track magazine, which “road tested” the crawlers in the 1970s.

Because each launch site is built atop a sloping pyramid of land, the crawler uses its JEL cylinders to keep the platform level all the way to the top, where it sets the platform in place. It then parks far away from the pad to avoid damage during the launch. Once safely spacebound, the crawler retrieves the MLP and returns to the crawler yard.