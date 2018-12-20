Here's How We're Recreating Alien Atmospheres on Earth To Search for Life Beyond the Solar System

From Popular Mechanics

Over the last 30 years, scientists have discovered thousands of new planets. But one of the big questions that remains-especially for those hunting for alien life-is whether those planets and their atmospheres could support life.

Ground- and space-based telescopes can tell us the basics of each planet's specific cocktail of gasses that form its atmosphere, but to get a closer look, scientists are using sophisticated tools to simulate faraway planets in their earthbound labs. One such tool, called the Planetary HAZE (PHAZER), is helping scientists recreate alien atmospheres, including those found in our solar system and those of planets from far beyond.



Recreating an Alien World

Knowing the atmosphere of a planet can tell us a lot about surface conditions and provide clues on how the planet formed in the first place. Such spectroscopic analysis is great, except it often depends on interpretation because many of these extreme exoplanets have no analogs in our solar system.

“Our exoplanet studies are motivated by the search for potential life on the thousands that have been discovered in recent years,” says Chao He, assistant research scientist in the Johns Hopkins University Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. “Currently, we have very little information about the atmospheric composition on exoplanets.”

To fill the empirical gap, the Sarah Horst Laboratory in 2015 built and inaugurated PHAZER to create these alien atmospheres and uncover clues trapped inside our telescopic data. Originally created to study cold atmospheres, like Pluto, Saturn’s moon Titan and Neptune’s moon Triton, PHAZER’s ability to simulate atmospheric chemistry is proving indispensable when it comes to plumbing the mysteries of more distant targets.

“In order to simulate exoplanet atmospheres in a warm temperature range, we upgraded PHAZER’s temperature control system,” He says. “Now, we are able to simulate atmospheres from around 80 degrees K to 800 degrees K.”

The system can create a snapshot of an atmosphere better than any computer simulation, but time becomes a huge limiting factor.

“PHAZER is typically only run for a few days, and the processes that control the long-term evolution of planetary atmospheres occur over geologic timescales,” He says. “Our setup is not used to simulate the formation or evolution of atmospheres directly, but by examining the chemistry occurring during our experiments, we can gain insight into some of the processes that might affect planetary atmospheres over time.”

