MachineFi Lab Raises $10M to Incentivize IoT Data Collection for Web 3

Brandy Betz
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

MachineFi Lab, which incentivizes the collection of real-world Internet of Things (IoT) device data through decentralized applications (dapps), has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Samsung Next, Draper Dragon Fund and Jump Capital. The round valued MachineFi at $100 million.

The funding will go toward platform development, hiring and potentially the incubation of early-stage projects building on the platform, MachineFi Lab CEO and founder Dr. Raullen Chai told CoinDesk in an interview.

MachineFi was launched last year by the team behind IoTeX, a blockchain that connects IoT devices, such as cameras and sensors, to dapps. The connection of real-world devices to blockchain data could have a wide range of use cases, but could prove particularly valuable for bringing the metaverse into the real world, and vice versa.

IoTeX already powers some real-world devices, including blockchain-powered cameras and the Pebble device for supply chain management, according to the website. The blockchain boasts over 10,000 connected devices.

Other investors in the round included Hashkey Capital, IOSG, Escape Velocity, Goodwater Capital, Xoogler Ventures, Wemade, Hanwha, Alpha Grep, DHVC, Vista Lab, Ribbit Angel Fund and NewBuild VC, among others.

MachineFi offers a full infrastructure suite, including an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain, multichain crypto wallet, blockchain bridge, an onboarding platform and software development kits (SDKs). The suite helps developers create dapps and machine networks.

"Building on the IoTeX infrastructure, MachineFi Lab jump-starts the large-scale decentralized machine networks. It incentivizes the deployment of machines and the financialization of smart devices and machines' utility and data. And it enables their self-evolving governance," Chai said in the press release.

MachineFi plans to keep building out its core platform with a focus on new verticals such as cell phone location/geolocation. Future potential use cases include real-world equivalents of “play-to-earn," including sleep-to-earn and drive-to-earn, Chai told CoinDesk.

The idea of data collection isn’t always welcome in Web 3 circles, so Chai noted that users can switch data sharing on or off at any time.

“We implement a switch for users called DID [Decentralized Identity],” he said. “Users can choose to turn on the switch by opening up access to their data for a certain dapp and get back some rewards or tokens … but users can also switch it off. It’s all up to the user.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MacBook Air M2 hands-on: Bye-bye wedge

    The new MacBook Air with M2 is a welcome change from a four-year-old design.

  • Sony and Honda want to make their EV partnership a standalone business

    Sony and Honda plan to make their EV joint venture a separate business.

  • Here's everything Apple just announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote

    Apple is getting into buy now, pay later; Apple Pay Later will let you split an Apple Pay purchase over four payments with zero interest; Apple says it'll work anywhere Apple Pay works. Apple's big Maps overhaul is coming to a bunch of new places this year, including "France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands."

  • Apple's next-gen CarPlay will better integrate with your car's infotainment system

    Apple is reinventing the driving experience with a new generation of CarPlay features, deeply integrating the functions of the vehicle with your iPhone.

  • Ford Issues A Recall For The Mach-E

    At least they aren’t magically catching fire in garages…

  • Apple dives deeper into autos with software for car dashboard

    CUPERTINO, Calif. (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars, while the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for payments and business collaboration and a pair of new laptops. The announcements at Apple's annual developer conference showed a company that was once an outsider working its way firmly into the mainstream of nearly every screen in day-to-day life. The company whose late 1990s turnaround meant branding itself for rebels and troublemakers spent Monday talking up how to use iPads to collaborate on business presentations and how its software will eventually help display fuel economy on car dashboards.

  • We're Taking a Fresh Look at AT&T's Charts

    TheStreet's Quant Ratings service upgraded their rating of AT&T , the iconic telecom giant. In this daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that prices have improved since making a low in March. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of T, below, we can see that prices are trading above the 40-week moving average line.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

    Prime Day 2022 is coming. We’re staying on top of the best deals so you don’t have to.

  • Shoppers say they prefer this $14 electric toothbrush to $100 alternatives

    Most dentists will tell you that electric toothbrushes are the way to go for an optimal clean. Sometimes, they can be a little pricey ($100+). Thankfully, we’ve found an alternative that cleans just as well for less than $20.

  • Amazon knocks half off a Nintendo Switch Online and microSD card bundle

    Pick up a one-year Nintendo Switch Online Family membership plus a 128GB microSD card for only $35 right now at Amazon.

  • Cardano Price Forecast: Can Vasil Hard Fork and Celebrity Addition Boost ADA?

    The upcoming, highly anticipated Vasil Hard Fork and the addition of celebrities within the NFT sphere could boost the value of ADA.

  • Apple Unveils New MacBook, M2 Chip, Pay-Later Service

    Apple Inc.&nbsp;unveiled a flurry of new software features and services at its Worldwide Developer Conference, including an overhaul to the MacBook Air laptop, a new M2 processor and a pay-later option that pushes the tech giant deeper into finance. Bloomberg's Emily Chang reports from Cupertino.

  • Apple 'passkeys' could finally kill off the password for good

    Apple demonstrated “passkeys” at WWDC 2022, a new biometric sign-in standard that could finally kill off the password for good. It’s no secret that passwords are insecure, with easily guessable credentials accounting for more than 80% of all data breaches, per Verizon’s annual data breach report. Passkeys eliminate the need for passwords entirely, according to Apple, and are much less susceptible to being stolen in the case of a data breach or phishing attempt.

  • Apple Prepares to Challenge Facebook

    Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Apple brings 'undo send' to iMessage

    Apple is in the midst of showing off their latest and greatest software updates at WWDC 2022, but they've already debuted a few features that will make a big impact on iOS users. The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage that will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking "undo send." The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they'd like to revisit when they have time.

  • Apple wants to take over every last screen with CarPlay

    A next-gen version of Apple CarPlay is making waves in the automotive space at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event today.

  • To improve focus on studies, South Korean students turn to the metaverse

    Studying in the metaverse is picking up steam among students in South Korea, who feel it helps them concentrate better and keep pace with peers akin to studying together at a library or at a cafe. See related article: South Korea places $185M bet on the metaverse Fast facts Students preparing for school or national […]

  • More power! Amazon is having a one-day sale on Anker charging accessories — save up to 40%

    From deals on charging stations to power banks, this sale has everything you need to stay juiced up.

  • Apple introduces real-time security updates for iOS and macOS

    Security is a moving target, and Apple's latest security release aims to respond better to that: to keep iPhones and Macs up to date with new security fixes, it's launching Rapid Security Response, which will apply security updates to devices on the fly, outside of version updates for iOS. The feature was announced at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), and it appears to already be live in the developer beta for iOS 16 (meaning: it's likely to be rolled out with the general release of iOS 16, too). The feature was only briefly mentioned in yesterday's keynote, but in the developer version of iOS 16, the new toggle is appearing already in the automatic updates menu under 'Install System and Data Files'.