Macho Florida home listed for $5.9 million has a ‘man cave’ like no other. Take a look
There are your basic, run-of-the-mill man caves, where anyone can shoo their significant other away to indulge in their hobbies in the peace and quiet of their own space. And then there’s whatever this structure is called near West Palm Beach, Florida, home on the market for $5.9 million.
It’s not so much a cave as it is a massive home within a home dedicated to the owner’s special interests.
While the entire 3-bedroom, 4.5-plus-bathroom home is 4,854 square feet, the man cave is 1,200 square feet of that and comes with its own half bathroom, garage/workshop and an air conditioned dog kennel, Realtor.com says.
Oh, and it has its own shooting range.
“It’s got hand-painted, graffiti-like murals on the walls that depict certain parts of the owner’s life,” listing agent Matt Johnson said to Realtor. “It’s got a poker table, an area to display his collectible motorcycles and a little hot rod car, a big TV, and great sound.”
The rest of the property stands out in an elegant fashion and boasts a resort-living style with an open floorplan that is an entertainer’s dream.
Luxury features include:
Tile floors throughout
Two fireplaces
High ceilings
Impact windows and doors
Outdoor summer kitchen
Fire pit
Tiki bar
Dock
Pool
“What I love about the house is the very open-concept living area,” Johnson said to Realtor.
“There’s a great room with a kitchen, which opens to the everyday eating area and the family room with fireplace. The whole family room just opens up and flows out onto the patio and to the pool. When you walk in the front door, it’s impressive and open.”
The house outside of Lake Worth Beach is about 70 miles north of Miami.
