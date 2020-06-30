Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Reschedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders to July 1, 2020

Meeting to Take Place in Virtual Format Due to Public Health Concerns Related to COVID-19

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today announced that the Company has rescheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Due to public health concerns associated with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19), and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, the meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, at a physical location. As described in previously distributed proxy materials, stockholders of record of our common stock as of the close of business on April 16, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders that have pre-registered to attend the virtual meeting can refer to their confirmation email from CESVote.com containing a link and instructions for entering the virtual Annual Meeting.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this communication may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.