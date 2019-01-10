MacKenzie Bezos, author, philanthropist, and soon to be world's richest woman?

MacKenzie Bezos, wife of Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, may soon be known as the world's richest woman.

The couple, married in 1993, on Wednesday announced their plans to divorce after a separation. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," read their co-signed statement posted on Jeff Bezos' Twitter feed.

MacKenzie Bezos, 48, is a novelist and philanthropist and, based on their statement, plans to remain involved in business, too. The couple said in the statement they foresee "wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures."

She grew up in Northern California and graduated from Princeton University. There, she served as a research assistant to famed novelist Toni Morrison, who won the Pulitzer Prize for 1987's "Beloved" and the Nobel Prize in 1993.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos pose as they arrive at the headquarters of publisher Axel-Springer on April 24, 2018 where he will receive the Axel Springer Award 2018 in Berlin. The couple announced on January 9, 2019 on Twitter that they were divorcing More

More: Government shutdown: How it impacts what you eat from food safety to beer

More: Businesses offer furlough freebies, shutdown specials and assistance to federal workers

More: Tesla to stop selling cheapest versions of Model S and Model X, says Elon Musk

Bezos was "one of the best students I’ve ever had in my creative-writing classes ... really one of the best," Morrison told Vogue in a 2013 profile of Bezos, who released her second book "Traps" that year.

In her 2005 debut novel, "The Testing of Luther Albright," for which she won an American Book Award, Bezos "captures the extraordinary in the ordinary, revealing a startling talent for naturalism," said Publishers Weekly at the time.

Bezos, then MacKenzie Tuttle, met her future husband when he was the first person she interviewed with for a job as a research associate at management investment firm D.E. Shaw in New York City. They married in 1993, six months after she asked him out to lunch, according to a Business Insider profile of their marriage.

“My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh,” she told Vogue. “How could you not fall in love with that laugh?” She began her campaign to win him over by suggesting lunch.

A year later, they moved to Seattle to found Amazon, where she became an accountant and one of the first employees for the then-internet bookseller. Until five years ago, she dropped Jeff Bezos off at work in their Honda after they took their four kids to school, the Business Insider profile says.

Now, MacKenzie Bezos, who has released no individual statement since Wednesday's Twitter announcement, could be granted up to $67 billion in a divorce settlement. That could perhaps make her the world's richest woman, surpassing Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, who controls 33 percent of L'Oreal, the world's leading beauty company, and ranks No. 11 on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index at $45.7 billion.

But it's not that clean and simple. Washington state divorce courts seek an equitable distribution in which, in this case, the non-billionaire spouse is rewarded “enough,” not half, said Carolyn Grimes, a partner at law firm Wade Grimes Friedman Meinken & Leischner in Alexandria, Virginia, who has experience with high net-worth divorces.

She cites the divorce of then-General Electric chairman Jack Welch and then-wife Jane Beasley Welch, who had sought $130 million of his $450 million net worth. The couple settled out of court in 2003 with her getting less than half of his net worth.

In this case, "I would think they would structure something that could give her a good chunk of change," Grimes said.