MacKenzie Scott, billionaire ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle chemistry teacher

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2018, prior to her high-profile divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Scott is now one of the world's wealthiest women. ORG CARSTENSEN/dpa/AFP via Getty Images

  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' ex MacKenzie Scott married Seattle chemistry teacher Dan Jewett.

  • Jewett announced their marriage on March 6 in a note on the Scott's Giving Pledge website,

  • Scott is the world's 22nd richest person, with an estimated net worth of $53 billion.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has found love again: in the arms of Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett.

The couple's union was announced in March 6 post on the Giving Pledge website, where Jewett signed on to Scott's commitment to give away half her fortune to charity in her lifetime.

"Kind people in my life have been instrumental in making me the person I am today - people who supported me through challenging times, showed me grace when I was at my worst, befriended me despite our differences, and offered me a home when I had none," Jewett said in his post.

"And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know - and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others," he added.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the couple met at the Lakeside School, a private institute that Scott's children attend.

"Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them," Jeff Bezos said in a statement to Forbes.

Scott is one of the world's wealthiest women. She is estimated to have a current net worth of around $53 billion, following her high-profile split from Bezos in 2019.

Scott has since devoted her time - and billions of dollars - to charitable initiatives in support of women-led charities and food banks.

Most notably, Insider reported in December last year that Scott had given away nearly $4.2 billion from her fortune to 384 organizations across the US within just four months, ranging from food banks to emergency relief funds.

This massive donation followed an earlier announcement that Scott made in July 2020 that she had already contributed almost $1.7 billion to 116 organizations - including non-profits and community development groups - in an effort to help those struggling with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bezos and Scott split in 2019. The divorce settlement gave Scott millions of shares of Amazon worth an estimated $38 billion.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • MacKenzie Scott Marries Science Teacher Dan Jewett

    It's unclear when or where the marriage ceremony took place.

  • MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, Weds Seattle Teacher Dan Jewett

    MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos announced their split in January 2019 after 25 years of marriage

  • Amazon Billionaire And Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Marries Seattle Science Teacher

    Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world, has married again almost two years after divorcing Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. What Happened: Scott has tied the knot with Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a Seattle private school, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal. “Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” said Bezos as per a statement made available by an Amazon spokesperson, the Journal reported. Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years. Why It Matters: The Bezos-Scott divorce was finalized in April 2019. Scott came into ownership of 4% of Amazon stock as per the divorce settlement and gave Bezos all her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin. See also: How to Buy Amazon Stock Bezos’s net worth topped pre-divorce heights in July last year. He is currently the wealthiest person on the planet with a total net worth of $177 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. Scott is the twelfth wealthiest and is worth $51.5 billion, as per the same gauge. Scott revealed in a Medium blog post in December that she had made gifts of $4.18 billion to 384 organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Jewett said on Saturday that he plans to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, on Scott’s page on The Giving Pledge, a philanthropist initiative created by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda along with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett. Price Action: Amazon shares closed nearly 0.8% higher at $3,000.46 on Friday and gained 0.15% in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo by Doc Searls on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTop 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know AboutElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • John Oliver Warns Meghan Markle About Royal Family In Resurfaced 2018 Interview

    Old John Oliver interview from 2018 warning Meghan Markle about the royal family resurfaces after Oprah sit-down After Sunday’s explosive Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the public is finally learning what Meghan and Harry (but more specifically, Meghan) had to endure as members of the royal family. From racism to tabloid abuse []

  • WATCH: Teacher makes an impressive half-court shot

    Talk about talent!

  • Olivia Wilde congratulated her ex Jason Sudeikis after he thanked her in his Critics' Choice acceptance speech

    Sudeikis and Wilde broke up in November 2020. Wilde is now reportedly dating pop star, Harry Styles.

  • The poll that shows Britons have little sympathy for either Harry and Meghan or the royals

    A YouGov poll showed that nearly half of people think the interview was inappropriate.

  • Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

    On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan thrashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their damaging revelations about Britain's royal family in Sunday night's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, repeatedly saying he does not believe them — especially Markle — and clashing with cohost Susanna Reid, then guests Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Trisha Goddard, both of whom are Black. On Tuesday's show, after starting with iffy comments about another cohost's short skirt, Morgan resumed his critique of Markle and her husband — and then walked out when a fourth cohost, Alex Beresford, called him out on it. Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021 "I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford told Morgan. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off," he added, apparently referring to a series of dates Morgan and Markle went on in 2015, right when she met Harry. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?" Beresford needled. "I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her." After Morgan walked off, Beresford criticizes his "diabolical behavior," adding: "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen — 6:30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch." Morgan came back on air a short time later, Deadline reports, and advised Beresford that they need to "talk to each other in a civilized manner given we work on the same show on the same team," and "launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn't one of the best ways to go about it." Watch their subsequent, remarkably personal conversation about race, royalty, and Meghan Markle below. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyTrump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • A top House Republican says the GOP has gone 'off the rails' and risks becoming a 'regional party'

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a new CNN interview warned that the GOP could lose future elections if the culture within the party doesn't change.

  • What does a ‘slimmed down’ Royal family mean for Harry and Meghan’s security?

    Much was made of the issue of young Archie’s security in the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey; Harry mentioned the topic repeatedly, while Meghan appeared to believe that in it not being granted to her son, he was being deprived of a royal privilege that would have been afforded to others. It seems possible that Prince Andrew demanding protection for his daughters may have influenced her concerns. She had known Eugenie and Beatrice, who bear royal titles, prior to meeting Harry; until 2011 the pair had 24-hour police protection – the source of much consternation within the palace – at a cost of £500,000 to the taxpayer each year, which came to an end when they were in their early 20s. Prince Andrew lobbied hard for their security to remain in place, arguing that their status as minor royals differed from their cousins on account of their HRH titles. But there can have been no discussion as to anyone “granting” a royal title – and the security that comes with it – to Archie. The rules were set in stone in 1917 and, with Prince Charles and William reportedly seeking to “slim down” the monarchy, the firstborn of the younger son could have never been expected to match the royal credentials of the young Cambridges. When George V created the House of Windsor in 1917, he restricted the scope of the Royal family: the title of Royal Highness was reserved for the sons and daughters of the Sovereign, and the sons and daughters of sons of the Sovereign (but not daughters). It was also to be granted to the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (eg today, Prince George). That is why the children of Princess Mary (daughter of George V), Princess Margaret and Princess Anne got no titles from their mothers, though some did from their fathers – the Earl of Harewood (hereditary) and the Earl of Snowdon (created for him). George V did not, however, take into account the possible longevity of monarchs. So in 2012 the Queen extended the concept so that if the Duchess of Cambridge had a first born girl, she would be HRH. Later the younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were born as HRHs. Archie will become an HRH automatically when Prince Charles becomes King. Security for the Sussexes – and not Archie specifically – would have been adequate while Prince Harry was a working royal, since young children are not out and about on their own. He would be protected, and it is certain that if there were any need for protection later, that would have happened. But what the plan for a slimmed down monarchy seems not to have addressed is how would things look for Harry’s children – and how Meghan might have wanted to change things. In the interview, contradicting the couple’s decision not to give Archie any title at all, the fact that her son was not a prince was held as a grudge against the Royal family, as if the lack of such a title put him at risk from external threats. She was clearly unwilling to accept well established rules, perhaps a rather more American approach to things than taken by others marrying into the family. Another factor could be that Prince Harry mythologised the idea that security was removed from his mother, leading to her death – whereas in fact Diana, Princess of Wales, decided she didn’t want it. Certainly in the interview he appeared unduly nervous about his family’s safety, while allowing glimpses of walks with Archie on a nearby beach seemed, to say the least, foolhardy. But Harry must be realistic about what his current position in the royal framework should allow – and a glance back at history might have served him well. When Edward VIII abdicated and became Duke of Windsor, he was never given security by the British Government – arguably at a time when he might have needed it most – roaming, as he did, around Europe. Of the many grudges that the Duke felt had been landed on him, this issue was never raised on either side. He neither expected security – nor was it offered. It could possibly have been argued that some sort of protection might have been granted to a man who had once been Britain’s king – as happens with former US Presidents, and nowadays former Prime Ministers. Instead, the Duke paid for his own security, such as it was. In the interview Prince Harry complained that at a certain point, while out in Canada, he was told that the British taxpayer would cease to pay for his security. Clearly this was because he was no longer a working member of the Royal family. He had stepped down – or back – as he insists. It would have been shocking for the British taxpayer to have had to finance expensive security (estimated to be around £1 million per year) for a man doing absolutely nothing for Britain. Now that he is operating commercially and independently, does he really expect us to foot what could amount to a rather considerable bill? Royal security is ultimately a matter for New Scotland Yard, who are in overall control of who is protected, how and when. The whole issue was readdressed after the serious incident in the Mall in 1974 when Princess Anne’s car was attacked and she was nearly kidnapped at gunpoint. The Princess courageously outwitted her assailant by refusing to get out of the car, and he did not have a plan B. She was rescued, but her policeman was badly wounded. Protection plans were revised. By 1982 (when the Queen’s personal detective was obliged to step down on account of his involvement with a male prostitute), the Royalty Protection Group consisted of 43 men from the uniformed branch of the Metropolitan Police who from then on accompanied members of the Royal family on public engagements, but in plain clothes. And now there is always a second car with backup sergeants in addition to the protection officer in the lead vehicle when they are on public engagements (not on private excursions). The disappearance of British security is one of the many things that Prince Harry needs to come to terms with in his self-imposed exile – an unfortunate truth they will need to resolve.

  • GOP Sen. Tim Scott says 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy. We need to take that seriously," Sen. Tim Scott told Fox News.

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons

    Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. Whether it’s the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color or the lack of non-white faces at the top of British media and politics, ethnic minorities in the U.K. say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive — and all too often denied by society at large. “This is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race,” historian David Olusoga, who presented the TV series “Black and British: A Forgotten History,” said Tuesday.

  • U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

    The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels. "We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation harassment and 'red tagging' of human rights defenders," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

  • Study: Pfizer vaccine works against Brazil coronavirus variant

    The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective against the more contagious coronavirus variant discovered in Brazil, scientists from the two companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch reported in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The findings came as public health experts warned that highly transmissible variants could drive a new surge in infections as more states lift restrictions intended to fight the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely gather in small groups without masks or social distancing, but urged those who have been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks and take other precautions when in public or when meeting with unvaccinated people. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyTrump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • Panthers should stick with Teddy Bridgewater, two former Carolina QBs say. Here’s why

    “If Coach Rhule wants him to do that, that’s your head coach and you’ve got to get better in the offseason,” Jake Delhomme said. “If a coach told me that, I’d be damned if I didn’t do it.”

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • Bikini clad Russians compete in cryathlon

    Russians are competing in bikini jogging, skiing and ice swimmingIt is called a cryathlon"I got a ton of positive emotions after the four stage of the cryathlon. I think the best thing was a swim after jogging and skiing."Fans believe it helps you stay healthythrough enduring cold temperatures during exerciseEven some spectators were convinced"We also want to do this. I think in two years we will try it."