MacKenzie Scott gives California school district $20 million. ‘Nothing short of a miracle’

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist, novelist, and ex-wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, gave the Fresno Unified School District a $20 million donation, the district announced Wednesday at a news conference.

The money will be used for FUSD’s new Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools.

This story will be updated.

Just last month, Fresno Unified announced its “largest single donation ever” at the time: $30,000 from Amazon.

That money was to sponsor the district’s State of Education Gala tomorrow night at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

