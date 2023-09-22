Mackinac Bridge Authority reminds drivers of Canadian currency change set for Oct. 1

ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Authority is reminding drivers that they will no longer accept Canadian cash for tolls as of Oct. 1, 2023.

The decision was first announced in July due to the relatively limited use by customers, combined with administrative costs associated with currency exchange.

The Mackinac Bridge tollbooths are shown.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, when they receive Canadian currency for tolls, authority board policy requires seeking two exchange rates from two different banks. After selecting a bank based on those rates, the authority must then pay for an armored vehicle to transport the cash and pay wire fees for the amount exchanged.

Because of those handling costs and exchange fluctuations, the Mackinac Bridge Authority currently charges $8 Canadian for the $4 U.S. currency toll. The Mackinac Bridge Authority typically has received about $4,000 each month in Canadian cash.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, many Canadian customers currently use credit or debit cards to pay the toll, as they receive a better exchange rate through their credit card company.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Mackinac Bridge Authority reminds drivers of Canadian currency change on Oct. 1