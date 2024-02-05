A view of the Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City looking north on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed due to falling ice.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday.

According to MDOT, the falling ice has formed from recent fog freezing to the bridge's towers and cables. There is no ETA for reopening the bridge, as ice continues to fall.

A view of traffic in St. Ignace on U.S. 2/I-75 looking south on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Live camera images from the bridge at around 11:20 a.m. show no vehicles on the bridge, with traffic beginning to back up on the St. Ignace side.

For more updates, check mackinacbridge.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice