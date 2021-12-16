Mackinac Island man arrested on five counts criminal sexual conduct

The Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team arrested Castelein in Emmet County on Dec. 7.

PETOSKEY — In June 2021, the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was dispatched to take a report of an alleged sexual abuse that went back several years prior.

The victim disclosed she had been sexually abused over the course of several years. The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 33-year-old Scott Craig Castelein of Mackinac Island.

The Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team arrested Castelein in Emmet County on Dec. 7 and he was lodged in the Emmet County Jail.

Castelein was arraigned on Dec. 8, in the 90th District Court in Emmet County on five counts criminal sexual conduct first degree victim under 13.

He posted a $50,000 cash surety bond and was released.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m.

