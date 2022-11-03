Macks suing Ogdensburg mayor, city manager for defamation

Nov. 3—OGDENSBURG — A retired Ogdensburg fire captain and his wife are suing the city, its mayor and city manager for defamation after he had been charged with slashing the mayor's tires last November, charges that were eventually dismissed due to lack of evidence.

A summons and complaint was filed in St. Lawrence County Supreme Court on Oct. 27 by law firm Poissant, Nichols, Grue, Vanier & Babbie, Malone, on behalf of Gerald and Tammy Mack, Ogdensburg.

The pending lawsuit revolves around the November 2021 tire slashing at the home of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, who had accused Mr. Mack of slashing the tires. On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to lack of evidence.

Sheriff's deputies charged Mr. Skelly on Sept. 25 with two counts of making a false statement, both misdemeanors, for allegedly providing false written statements to an Ogdensburg detective about the tire slashing. Mr. Skelly is to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court on Nov. 16 to answer for the charges.

The court filing states that Mr. Skelly "did make defamatory statements against the plaintiff, Gerald Mack" and that his "false and defamatory statements" appeared on WWNY-TV broadcasts and website on or about Nov. 10, 2021.

Stephen P. Jellie, who is leaving his post as city manager on Friday, is alleged to have defamed Mr. Mack by indicating that he "has had multiple episodes of unruly behavior and now culminating in what appears to be a serious act of vandalism and stalking of the City of Ogdensburg," the lawsuit documents say.

The complaint alleges that the city is liable for the "acts and omissions committed by the defendants, Stephen Jellie and Jeffrey Skelly, by operation of the law."

Mr. Mack has sustained economic damages, including legal expenses and lost earnings potential, as a result of "libelous and slanderous" statements made by Mr. Skelly and Mr. Jellie, according to the complaint.

Mrs. Mack "has been deprived of the services of her husband and the comfort and happiness of his comfort, consortium, society and companionship," the complaint says.

The Macks are seeking compensatory damages and punitive damages in a "sum that exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts, which would otherwise have jurisdiction."