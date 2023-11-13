Mackworth: Arrest after injured man dies at house

Police are investigating after a seriously injured man died at a house in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Chancery Lane, in Mackworth, at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday to reports a man had suffered serious injuries.

Officers said he died at the scene. It is not clear how he sustained his injuries, but detectives say he may have been assaulted.

A man, in his 60s, has been arrested and is in police custody.

A spokesperson for the force added: "The man's next of kin is aware and is being supported by family liaison officers.

"Officers remain in the Mackworth area carrying out inquiries, and there is scene on Streatham Road and a police presence on Mornington Crescent in connection with the investigation."

Police have asked anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Chancery Lane area around that time, or with information that they think could help, to get in touch.

