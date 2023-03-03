Is Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Trading At A 37% Discount?

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Macmahon Holdings fair value estimate is AU$0.26

  • Macmahon Holdings is estimated to be 37% undervalued based on current share price of AU$0.16

  • Analyst price target for MAH is AU$0.23 which is 10.0% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$23.5m

AU$59.4m

AU$62.5m

AU$64.8m

AU$66.9m

AU$68.8m

AU$70.6m

AU$72.3m

AU$73.9m

AU$75.5m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x3

Analyst x2

Est @ 3.80%

Est @ 3.24%

Est @ 2.85%

Est @ 2.57%

Est @ 2.38%

Est @ 2.25%

Est @ 2.15%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 13%

AU$20.8

AU$46.7

AU$43.5

AU$40.0

AU$36.6

AU$33.3

AU$30.3

AU$27.5

AU$24.9

AU$22.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$326m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$75m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (13%– 1.9%) = AU$705m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$705m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= AU$211m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$537m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Macmahon Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.836. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Macmahon Holdings

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Macmahon Holdings, we've compiled three essential items you should look at:

  1. Risks: Be aware that Macmahon Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

  2. Future Earnings: How does MAH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

