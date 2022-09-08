Macmahon Holdings Limited's (ASX:MAH) largest shareholders are private companies with 49% ownership, individual investors own 36%

A look at the shareholders of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 49% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 36% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Macmahon Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Macmahon Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Macmahon Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Macmahon Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Macmahon Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Amman Mineral Contractors (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 45%. Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.2% of common stock, and CPU Share Plans Pty Limited holds about 2.6% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Macmahon Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Macmahon Holdings Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$7.2m worth of stock in the AU$357m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Macmahon Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 49%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

