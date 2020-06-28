Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) A Good Stock To Buy?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) based on that data.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that MTSI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

How have hedgies been trading MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MTSI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Yiheng Capital was the largest shareholder of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI), with a stake worth $62.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Yiheng Capital was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $50.3 million. Royce & Associates, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Yiheng Capital allocated the biggest weight to MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI), around 4.91% of its 13F portfolio. Cinctive Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.77 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MTSI.