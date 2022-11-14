Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) a Good Long-Term Buy?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 3.23%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 3.27%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 3.27%, compared to a return of 0.24% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third-quarter letter, Artisan Partners discussed stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is a manufacturer of analog semiconductor solutions wireless and wireline application. On November 11, 2022, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock closed at $71.04 per share. One-month return of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was 37.01% and its shares lost 6.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has a market capitalization of $4.973 billion.

Artisan Partners made the following comment about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) designs and manufactures high performance silicon and compound semiconductor analog/mixed signal chips used in the aerospace and defense, industrial, telecommunication and data center end markets. The company is led by a relatively new management team taking steps to accelerate topline growth and expand margins. The leadership team’s strategy is to addresses smaller, long-duration product cycle markets in which it can provide a differentiated offering, especially in compound semis such as GaAs, Al-GaAs, InP and GaN-on-SiC, using its design expertise and its US-trusted foundry / Department of Defense approved status. Rolling out several new, higher margin products and expanding into adjacent end markets such as auto and consumer should drive a compelling profit cycle in the periods ahead."

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) at the end of the second quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter.

