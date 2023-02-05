MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$144m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an ROCE of 9.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Tell Us?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 860% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 249% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

