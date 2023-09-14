Macomb Community College goes into lockdown after nearby shooting

Macomb Community College recently announced a lockdown at various buildings on campus due to a nearby shooting.

According to a tweet posted at 3:48 p.m. on Thursday by the college, all South Campus buildings were put on lockdown and students were encouraged to “seek shelter” due to an emergency situation. Immediately following, the Dental Science Building was also put on lockdown.

Macomb College tweeted again at 4:02 p.m. to announce the continued lockdown of South Campus buildings.

“Shooting in Warren occurred in close proximity to campus. Police in pursuit of two black male suspects,” said the post.

The school is located at 14500 12 Mile Rd. in Warren.

Warren police could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Macomb Community College goes into lockdown after Warren shooting