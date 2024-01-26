Macomb County looks to appoint Dr. Mary Pietrangelo as new medical examiner

Macomb County officials are looking to appoint Dr. Mary Pietrangelo as the county's new chief medical examiner, replacing former longtime Medical Examiner Daniel Spitz, who left the role.

Spitz submitted a letter in September unexpectedly ending his pathology services contract with the county after nearly 20 years and taking over for his world-renowned father, Werner Spitz. After the resignation, Macomb County contracted with the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office for services.

Pietrangelo was deputy medical examiner in Macomb County under Spitz. She also worked in St. Clair County, where Spitz also served as chief medical examiner. She worked in that capacity in both counties since 2012, according to a news release Thursday from the Macomb County Executive's Office.

Dr. Mary Pietrangelo, who Macomb County officials are looking to appoint in February 2024 as the county's new chief medical examiner.

It was unclear from the release whether Pietrangelo would continue work in St. Clair County.

Tom Lehrer, public information officer for the Executive's Office, said the appointment will be presented to the Macomb County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 6, with anticipated board approval Feb. 15.

The county's long-term plan was to hire a medical examiner and two deputy medical examiners who would be county employees. Officials included those positions in the 2024 budget. The county's 2024 budget lists the medical examiner's maximum salary as $300,000.

Exterior of the Macomb County Medical Examiner's offices in Mt. Clemens.

Andrew Cox, the county's health and community services director, said the deputy medical examiner positions are posted and officials hope to fill the positions as soon as possible.

Oakland County will continue to provide support until the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office is fully staffed with three pathologists, Cox said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said in the release that Pietrangelo's "experience and dedication to forensic pathology in and around Macomb County make her an invaluable asset to our team."

The medical examiner's office faced some turmoil in recent years, including two morgue workers being fired in December 2022 after they were accused of taking drugs from the office, and four others fired in 2020 after alleged sexist and racist behavior, including a penis cake that appeared at the office the week of George Floyd's death.

Before working at the medical examiner's office, Pietrangelo was a family physician in private practice and various roles in medical organizations and committees, according to the release. She graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine and specialized in forensic pathology during a fellowship at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office in Cleveland.

She also holds multiple certifications, including Diplomate of the American Board of Pathology in Forensic, Anatomic, and Clinical Pathology. She is involved in the National Association of Medical Examiners, Michigan Association of Medical Examiners, American Academy of Forensic Sciences, College of American Pathologists and the American Society for Clinical Pathology, according to the release.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Macomb County looking to appoint new medical examiner