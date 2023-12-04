New Macomb County marine division promises faster rescues

For Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, it's a "beacon of hope," a way to ensure better protection of the community. For the thousands of residents of Macomb County, it's the promise of faster marine rescues and increased communication with law enforcement agencies.

Located on a Peninsula along Lake St. Clair, the new sheriff's office facility outshines the previous one in square footage, location, and technology.

Macomb County officially opened its newly constructed Marine Sherriff Division Headquarters along Lake St. Clair on Monday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with project partners gathering for the groundbreaking event.

Hackel said the new facility will be a huge benefit for the local communities and the county as a whole. The project, which originally broke ground during summer 2022 features various amenities, helping to increase efficiency and accessibility. Furthermore, the location is more central and conveniently located along the lake.

Macomb County officials including County Executive Mark Hackel opened the new Sheriff Marine Division Headquarters along Lake St. Clair in Harrison Twp. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

"This team plays a vital role in keeping our community safe, and their facilities need to reflect that responsibility. So today I'm proud to stand in this building that is now equipped with the right tools and technology to ensure the Sheriff's Office can do its job, which is to protect and serve the citizens of our region," said Hackel.

Macomb County Sherriff, Anthony Wickersham, said the need for the facility was due to high water levels, as well as lack of space, at the prior building. Furthermore, the original location was constructed in 1974 and last updated in 1985, according to a news release.

“What started as a call for help for a sea wall to stop the water from engaging with our old marine division turned into a reality with the 14,000 square foot, ten-million-dollar facility," said Wickersham. He then joked, saying he wished everything else came that easy as well.

Important features of the facility include a heated boat garage, locker rooms for men and women, and five adjustable docks. Other features include administrative offices, an emergency generator, a lightning protection center, and a maintenance garage for dive team storage and accessibility.

The new Macomb County Sheriff Marine Division Headquarters in Harrison Twp. has a heated boat garage with five adjustable boat wells in the 14,000 square-foot facility, which coast $10.4 million to construct.

Hackel said at the previous facility the dive team had to store their equipment elsewhere, delaying the response time. With the new, more spacious facility, the dive team has appropriate space to access the equipment on site.

“Unfortunately, the dive team is out there for rescue and a lot of times it’s a search and recovery which is very unfortunate and so with that we’d like to bring families in," he said. Hackel continued saying the previous 5,300-square-foot space couldn't accommodate families impacted by an emergency effectively. With the new building, those impacted by water patrol-related emergencies, such as loss of life, can visit the space for further communication and support.

Additionally, public education-related events and further resources will be provided at the facility, according to the Macomb County news release.

Macomb County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Don Brown, said the project was paid in cash and comes from the county capital improvement fund.

"It is comforting as a taxpayer, and someone who is often on Lake St. Clair, that our modernized headquarters will be better equipped to serve those who use our Great Lakes and that it was built and paid for by cash, thanks to the excellent financial condition of Macomb County," said Brown.

The project was also supported by Rockford Construction and Plante Moran Realpoint. The facility is located at 33125 S. River Road in Harrison Township.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Marine sherriff division for Macomb County opens on Lake St. Clair