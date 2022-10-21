Macomb County veterinarian in viral video charged with animal abuse

The Macomb County Prosecutor's office has charged veterinarian Wayne Gilchrist with one count of animal abuse after a video of him appearing to beat, choke and slam his dog went viral.

The alleged abuse happened in the Ray Township man's private home, according to a Friday news release, and authorities discovered the dog bit a puppy and juvenile in the home.

“Michigan law does not adequately address nor provide harsher consequences for the actions taken by theaccused," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the release. "I would welcome improvements to Michigan’s animal cruelty statute and ask that you contact your legislators in both the House and the Senate to change the law in Lansing so these crimes can be charged (appropriately). Animals are part of our family and anyone who sees animal abuse is encouraged to contact their local police department and report the incident."

The video was filmed by a child in the house, who later posted it to YouTube, said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel last week. The video, titled "my dad uncut lmfao (action-drama-comedy film)," has been removed.

Gilchrist's bond conditions state that he is not allowed contact with animals, he must enroll in cognitive therapy, no drugs or alcohol, and no aggressive or threatening behavior, the release said.

The pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

