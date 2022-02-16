Macomb Man Accused Of Selling Fake COVID Vaccine Cards: AG

MACOMB, MI — Michigan's attorney general filed a civil lawsuit against a Macomb County man accused of promoting the sell blank COVID-19 vaccination cards on a fake Facebook page, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

An investigation determined Christopher Holland, of Macomb, was soliciting buyers for blank COVID-19 vaccination cards on the Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County Facebook page, according to officials.

"We continue to see scams related to COVID-19 surface in Michigan," Nessel said. "Let this be a warning to those who try to profit from the pandemic. We will continue to dig into complaints and vigorously pursue those who violate the MCPA."



Nessel requests the court declare Holland engaged in unlawful conduct in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. She also seeks that he's permanently ban from selling services under a false identity and pay back attorney fees and investigation costs, officials said.

This article originally appeared on the St. Clair Shores Patch