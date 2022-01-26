Macomb police investigating death on E. Wheeler Street

Police car

MACOMB — The Macomb Police Department reported on its Facebook page Wednesday morning at 7:45 a.m. that it is conducting a death investigation in the 1300 block of E. Wheeler Street.

The post requested people stay clear of the area and indicated that school buses and pedestrian traffic had been temporarily diverted from the scene due to an active investigation.

The Voice reached out to MPD Chief Jones and will update this story when more information becomes available.

