Macon boy, 15, dies; second teen wounded in possible drive-by shooting in Bird City







A 15-year-old Macon boy was shot to death and a second 15-year-old boy was wounded in a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near Henderson Stadium, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. at 1749 Wren Ave., just south of Anthony Road near Eisenhower Parkway and the Macon State Farmers Market in Macon’s Bird City neighborhood.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the slain teen, who was later identified by sheriff’s officials as Carmelo Ross, was pronounced dead at a downtown hospital about an hour after the shooting.

A Bibb sheriff’s spokesperson said in a news release that Ross and the other teen were outside a house when, according to eyewitnesses, “a vehicle had driven by” and the witnesses “heard multiple shots fired.”

The second 15-year-old was shot in his hand and was being treated at the hospital, Jones said.

Further details of the shooting or descriptions of any suspects were not immediately available.

The incident was the city’s fourth homicide of 2022.