Macon cops search for clues after gunshot victim arrives at hospital mortally wounded

A gunshot-wound victim who was driven to a Macon hospital on Thursday night later died, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

The officials said in a statement that investigators were alerted at 7:17 p.m. after the victim, a 28-year-old man, arrived at the hospital.

Details of what prompted the shooting or where it happened were not immediately known, the statement added.

The slain man’s name was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

His death was the county’s 15th homicide of 2022 — 13 of which have been the result of gunshot wounds.

Six of the 15 slayings happened in January, five were in February and Thursday night’s was the fourth in March.

There were 54 homicides countywide last year.