Macon felon waved a gun at Walmart customers. Now he faces up to 10 years in prison

A federal court jury convicted a Macon felon Tuesday of possessing a firearm after he waved a gun at customers in a Walmart in 2021, officials said.

Selma Oliver-Smith, 45, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of possessing a gun after a two-day trial in Middle District Court, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Oliver-Smith, a felon with past charges in Bibb County including burglary and drug possession, entered the Macon Walmart on Harrison Road in August of 2021 and waved a gun at customers who approached him, court evidence showed. Deputies found Oliver-Smith at a nearby hotel after they arrived on the scene.

Deputies arrested Oliver-Smith and found two guns hidden in the motel room’s toilet bowl, the statement said. One of the guns matched one in a photo provided by Walmart. Oliver-Smith did not fire any shots and no one was hurt.

“Not only is it illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm anytime and anywhere, Mr. Oliver-Smith chose to walk into a neighborhood store and wave a gun at customers. Thankfully, no shots were fired, and no one was hurt,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Our office will prosecute convicted felons caught illegally with firearms, especially those who brandish them in public places.”

The trial started April 10 and and lasted two days before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. Self III. Sentencing for Oliver-Smith is scheduled for July 11.