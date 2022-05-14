Macon man, 27, shot and killed outside his home south of Mercer University Drive

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday morning around 9 a.m. according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Damian Devonta Felton Sr. was found with a gunshot wound outside his home on Harold Street located just south of Mercer University Drive.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The shooting comes 13 hours after a 21-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in parking lot near Southwest High School’s track and field area, according to the sheriff’s office. Jakori Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the shooting at around 8 p.m. Friday, where is is in critical condition.