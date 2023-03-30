Macon man, 37, fatally shot while intervening in a domestic dispute, police say
A Macon man who police say was trying to intervene in a domestic dispute was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Macon apartment complex.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to a domestic dispute call at the apartments when they received an additional call informing them that a person had been shot.
They arrived just after 6:30 p.m. to find a 37-year-old Macon man fatally wounded.
The victim was identified as Christopher Matthew Rachalla, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.
The domestic call deputies were responding to involved an altercation between Keywan Gerold Capers, 32, and his girlfriend, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. After attempting to intervene, Rachalla was shot and fatally wounded by Capers, police said.
Capers attempted to flee the scene in his girlfriend’s vehicle but was quickly apprehended by police and taken into custody with the help of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Capers has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, and is being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.