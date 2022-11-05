Macon man accused of murdering mom’s boyfriend quickly identified by police, bystanders

In the final minutes of his life, 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis rode with his girlfriend to the post office on Pio Nono Avenue. It was Wednesday morning and he was picking up a money order to pay his rent.

His girlfriend later told the police that her son, Quartez M. Johnson, soon wheeled into the parking lot there near Napier Avenue in a decade-old Chevrolet Impala.

According to details in an arrest warrant for Johnson, he and Davis began talking. Before long, Davis sat down in the back seat of the Chevy and “quickly” rode away with Johnson, the warrant noted.

Further details of the alleged 9:30 a.m. encounter were not divulged, but moments later, about three quarters of a mile away, Davis was found dead in the car’s back seat. He had been shot once in his left side. A spent .380-caliber shell casing lay on the silver Impala’s front seat.

Johnson, 34, was taken into custody about an hour later after he was seen walking along Riverside Drive in north Macon near the Shoppes at River Crossing. The warrant further mentioned that Johnson at the time was carrying “an AR style rifle” and a .380-caliber pistol, the latter of which “was used to shoot Eddie Davis.”

Johnson, who lives on Burton Avenue, has since been charged with murder. He was being held without bond Thursday at the Bibb County jail.

At the scene where Davis was found slain — near Clisby Place and Roff Avenue, a few blocks west of Pio Nono and just south of Vineville Avenue — sheriff’s officials combed the area for evidence.

When a sheriff’s spokesperson was talking to reporters, a bystander was heard in the background, apparently referring to Johnson, saying, “You better find that Quartez fool before I do!”

In 2007, Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and to obstruction of a peace officer for punching and kicking two Macon cops.

He was sentenced as a first offender and avoided going to prison until 2012 when he apparently violated the stringent conditions of his sentence. He spent four years behind bars and was released in 2016.