Macon man accused of opening fire on friend after ‘a joke was made,’ Bibb County cops say

Reports of gunfire led the cops to North Park Manor, a mobile home park on Hawkinsville Road in south Bibb County, shortly before midnight on Nov. 13.

According to an arrest warrant, the alleged shooter, a 59-year-old man, “became upset with his friend … after a joke was made towards him.”

The warrant further noted that the suspect “fired several shots with the intention to commit murder. The accused failed to strike the victim because the victim successfully ran and hid” at a neighbor’s house.

A Bibb sheriff’s report of the episode noted that after the alleged gunman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, he told a sheriff’s deputy, “I didn’t shoot at nobody. I shot in the air.”

The report did not mention the nature of the joke or the circumstances that supposedly set the man off.

Dispatches: A 42-year-old man allegedly set fire to some shrubs along an exit ramp at Interstate 475 and Eisenhower Parkway. It was unclear what prompted the Oct. 30 outburst, but a warrant for the man’s arrest mentioned that he he had “the smell of burned wood about his person and clothing as well as ash on his hands, jacket and shorts.” . . . A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the scene of a theft at the Piggly Wiggly supermarket on Rocky Creek Road. The Oct. 27 incident was said to have involved a man who was seen concealing a 21-pound bag of what were described in a report as “large red raw” shrimp in his jacket. “When he was asked to unzip his jacket,” the report noted, “the shrimp fell out.”